'Euphoria' Storm Reid gushes over sisterly bond with Zendaya

Storm Reid and Zendaya starred in the first two seasons of 'Euphoria'

February 27, 2025

Storm Reid has opened up about her friendship with Euphoria costar Zendaya.

During an interview with Variety, the Nun 2 actress got candid about her bittersweet departure from the psychological-teen drama series’ sequel.

“That’s my sister before ‘Euphoria’ and after,” she began by saying. “That’s gonna be my sister for life, so I’m sure we’ll work together again one day in some capacity.”

Referring to her role of a younger sister, Gia, of Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya, in the series, Reid admitted, “[It’s] bittersweet, I love Gia.”

“I loved being able to embody her and give her life. I’m really excited for Season 3. I know they’re going to do something special and it’s going to be good.”

However, the 21-year-old actress is currently filming Teyana Taylor’s directorial movie Get Lite of Paramount, which is scheduled to release in 2025.

“It’s our dance movie because we haven’t had a good one of those in a really long time. It’s gonna be in Harlem."

"It’s quintessential New York. People fail to realize it’s not like just breakdancing and like doing cool tricks,”  Reid added, before signing off.

