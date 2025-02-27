Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola Peltz enjoy date night in Beverly Hills

 
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz step out for a rare date night in Beverly Hills after London trip

February 27, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were spotted enjoying a date night at Avra Restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday. 

The couple, who reside in Los Angeles, appeared smitten as they left the upscale seafood eatery with friends.

Brooklyn kept it casual in an off-white jacket, while Nicola opted for a stylish leather jacket paired with baggy jeans and a baker boy cap. 

According to Daily Mail, the outing came shortly after their brief trip to London, where they explored the city and even took a ride on the London Underground.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn has recently revealed his latest career move, venturing into the world of Formula E. 

Moreover, the aspiring chef and social media influencer will take part in a new initiative that pits 11 influencers against each other in a bid to raise the sport’s profile. 

The competition will see participants undergo six weeks of training before racing in Miami in early March.

Additionally, Brooklyn, who previously trained at Arsenal’s academy, has dabbled in various careers, including modeling, photography, and cooking.

Now, he is eager to explore motorsports, citing his lifelong passion for driving.

With his latest venture, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham aims to bring more attention to Formula E, a rapidly growing sport featuring high-speed electric cars.

