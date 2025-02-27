 
Kate Middleton sparks war with Meghan Markle after latest statement

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle expected to clash ahead of Duchess’ show release

Web Desk
February 27, 2025

Kate Middleton has seemingly sparked a war with Meghan Markle after she offered to share her homemade jam recipe.

The Princess of Wales’ comments come as the Duchess of Sussex is set to release her lifestyle venture, As Ever, which may include jam sales.

While visiting a community garden in Wales, Kate offered her homemade plum jam recipe for free to young volunteer.

"I'll send you my plum jam recipe so you can try it," the Princess of Wales said.

Speaking with GB News, host Stephen Dixon suggested that Kate Middleton could be "stepping on a few toes" given Meghan’s new brand.

"Wow. Of course Meghan Markle is selling jam over in Los Angeles. Is she doing plums?" Dixon said.

"No it is strawberry,” he was told.

"Oh dear,” he responded. “That will step on a few toes won't it? Catherine won't be selling hers though.”

"She is giving it away for free, being very charitable, very nice with her jam recipe. But Meghan Markle is of course trying to make money on it with her new company.

"World's gone mad, right?"

