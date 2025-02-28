Kourtney Kardashian, Kendra Wilkinson face backlash over toxic waste protest

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendra Wilkinson are facing criticism after participating in a protest against the dumping of toxic wildfire debris at the Calabasas Landfill.

The Thursday demonstration aimed to prevent hazardous waste from January’s Palisades fires from being disposed of near their affluent neighborhood.

However, the backlash began when Wilkinson shared a photo from the protest featuring a sign that read, "Dump the toxic waste in Kettleman Hills & Buttonwillow, NOT BY OUR HOMES & SCHOOLS."

According to Daily Mail, she later cropped out the message, but social media users accused them of advocating for relocating the waste to disadvantaged communities.

Critics labeled their stance as privileged and environmentally unjust, questioning why poorer areas should bear the burden of toxic materials.

Kardashian defended the protest, stating that she wants the waste moved to a location "where there are no people around," as per the publication.

Yet, many pointed out the hypocrisy, given her past criticism for excessive water usage during California’s drought.

Despite a court ruling allowing the landfill to receive the debris, local activists, including Kardashian and Wilkinson, continue to push for alternative solutions, as per the outlet.