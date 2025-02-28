Good News for King Charles as brother spared of shame

US Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday released what the media called "first phase" of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

According to local journalists, most of the documents released by the US government had been previously known to the public.

In a statement the Attorney General conceded that the documents, mostly flight logs, had been "previously leaked" but stated they had never before been released "in a formal capacity by the US government."

Jeffery Epstein’s 118-page flight log of everyone who boarded his plane.

But the release came as a relief to the Buckingham Palace as it did not create a new scandal involving the Duke of York, who was deprived of his royal privileges due to his connections with Jeffery Epstein.

The US media reported that the release also included pages of flight logs, an evidence list, a completely redacted list of 254 masseuses and a contact book -- though its contents were already publicly known.

Epstein died of a suspected suicide in August 2019 in a Manhattan Correctional Center cell where he was being held as he waited for his trial.