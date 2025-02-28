 
Kate Hudson reveals key reason she took 'Runnning Point' role

'Running Point' creator Mindy Kaling says she love 'romantic comedies' Kate Hudson has done

February 28, 2025

Kate Hudson reveals key reason she took 'Runnning Point' role

Kate Hudson has revealed one major thing that convinced her to join Running Point.

Running Point, a new Netflix series, offers a different perspective on female-led stories.

Speaking with People Magazine, Kate said she took the role because of its "a much more full, honest portrayal of a woman's life than just the pursuit of love."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star added, "Look, don't get me wrong, I love a rom-com. I love when it's all about the relationships."

"But to do a comedy set in such a high-stakes environment that's about family dynamics — to me, [that] is just so much fun," she said.

She went on to add that "one of the big things for me" to join the series was that "It's not just all about romance."

The creator of the Netflix series, Mindy Kaling also told the outlet about the show that "It is a romantic show. There's romance in it, but it's not anybody's top priority, which is a fun change for me."

"I love romantic comedies. I love the romantic comedies [Hudson] has done," she added.

