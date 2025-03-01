Tori Spelling recalls her generous offer to Ross Mathews

Tori Spelling once offered to be a surrogate for her friend Ross Mathews and his partner Wellinthon Garcia.

Spelling, 51, made the revelation in a recent episode of misSPELLING podcast where she was discussing her longtime friendship with Mathews, 45, in his presence.

"You are the only human I have ever offered to have your baby," Spelling shared, which Mathews confirmed, saying she offered over text.

Spelling went on about her admiration, saying, "I said, 'You guys look so happy. I'm so glad you're married.' And I said, 'I love being pregnant.' And I said, 'I would only do this for you, and I offered to be your surrogate.'"

Spelling is already mom to five children, whom she shares with her estranged husband Dean McDermot. The pair have been separated since June 2023.

Meanwhile, Ross Mathews married Dr. Wellinthon García in May 2022 in a beachside ceremony.