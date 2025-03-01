 
Kelsea Ballerini plans to recharge with naps during tour break

The singer expressed her gratitude to all the concertgoers

By
Web Desk
|

March 01, 2025

Kelsea Ballerini shared her plans on how she is going to recharge herself during the tour break

The 31-year-old country star took to her official Instagram account and shared a post giving insights into her tour break plans.

"17 shows, half the tour is done," Ballerini wrote in the caption along with a series of pictures of herself.

She expressed her gratitude saying, "Thank you for showing up so wholeheartedly, for decking out in glitter and making signs, for keeping it safe and fun for everyone. we feel so lucky to be doing this show for you, i really still can’t believe we get to do it 19 more times (soc)."

"My heart is full, my tank is empty, im gonna go eat some chicken nuggets and take a nice nap before we get back to it for the west coast. i adore and appreciate you more than i can say (soc)," she added.

Snaps in the post include her sitting on stage while wearing glasses, fans holding "Making Better Patterns" and "Made You Look" signs, a coloring book her picture with glittery eyeshadow and a clip of Ballerini rehearsing.

