'TOWIE' star Mark Wright opens up about fatherhood after baby news

Mark Wright opened up about fatherhood and becoming a dad for the first time with wife Michelle Keegan

During a recent appearance on The One Show on Friday for the promotion of his new BBC DIY series Clean It Fix It with co-host Tommy Walsh, the presenter Lauren Laverne and Roman Kemp give him warm wishes over the good news.

While receiving the congratulations, Wright shared that he is a bit nervous but he is excited to welcome his kid.

"Very exciting times ahead. Little bit nerve-wracking, but I'm ready, I'm excited," said the reality star.

Moreover, he was inquired if he is preparing the nursery by himself for the baby, he joked, "I'll let you guys do it."

The appearance came after Wright and his wife announced the pregnancy news in late December on Instagram.

In the announcement post, the couple shared snaps of their beach photoshoot in which the former Coronation Street actress can be seen cradling her baby bump.

They captioned the post, "2025 is going to be a special one for us…"

It is pertinent to mention that the couple tied the knot in 2015.