Fearne Cotton sparks romance with Elliot Hegarty post split from Jesse Woods

Fearne Cotton has found love again, just 11 weeks after announcing her split from husband Jesse Wood, son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood.

The 43-year-old was recently seen sharing an intimate moment with TV director Elliot Hegarty during a night out with friends.

Hegarty, known for his work on Disney+ drama Rivals and Ted Lasso, reportedly ended his marriage to his wife, Laura, on Boxing Day, just ten days after Cotton confirmed the end of her decade-long marriage to Jesse.

According to Daily Mail, the pair had been friends for some time, but their connection deepened into romance following their respective breakups.

Regarding this, the publication revealed, "Fearne and Elliot have been seeing each other since January," adding that Cotton appears happy as she introduces her new partner to friends.

However, insiders suggest that Jesse was blindsided by the news, making the transition particularly difficult.

Moreover, the news of Cotton’s new romance follows her recent revelations about undergoing weekly therapy sessions, where she continues to work through past struggles, as per the outlet.

It is worth mentioning that she shares two children, Rex and Honey, with Jesse and remains committed to co-parenting.