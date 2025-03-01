George Clooney, wife Amal step out in NYC after sharing parenting struggles

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, were spotted holding hands during a night out in New York City on Thursday.

While the Hollywood star led the way through the bustling streets of Manhattan, he appeared serious and weary, in contrast to Amal, who was all smiles.

According to Daily Mail, the international human rights lawyer stunned in black pants, stiletto boots, and a gray turtleneck, while Clooney opted for a more casual-cool look with dark blue slacks and a matching coat.

Moreover, their outing followed recent revelations from Clooney about the challenges of raising their seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella.

As per the publication, the actor has previously joked about their British upbringing and their ability to speak languages he doesn't understand.

Despite his somber demeanor, Clooney kept close to his wife as they navigated the city together.