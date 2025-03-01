Prince Harry issues major statement on US ties with Europe after King Charles invites Trump to UK

Prince Harry has released a major statement on US relationship with Europe after his father King Charles invited President Donald Trump to visit Britain.

Archie and Lilibet doting father issued his statement while speaking at the 2025 Upfront Summit.

Prince Harry engaged in an insightful conversation with Mark Suster, Managing Partner at Upfront Ventures, where they explored topics ranging from his transition to life in the US to the potential for aligning business innovation with social responsibility and strengthening global alliances.

A significant moment of the discussion centered on Prince Harry’s military service in Afghanistan, where he served alongside American forces.

Mark asked the Duke to reflect on this experience, which ultimately led him to establish the Invictus Games, which now has 25 participating nations within the community.

The conversation expanded to a broad reflection on global relationships and international cooperation, where Mark posed a timely question: “For all of my lifetime, the relationship between the U.S. and Europe has been seen as critical to global stability and prosperity. Do you see that changing? And make the case for why it should strengthen.”

Prince Harry’s response was both powerful and relevant.

Answering as a soldier and a veteran, Harry emphasized that one of the things that makes America great, is “its loyalty and unwavering support for its allies”.

“America’s global influence is grounded in strong relationships and mutual respect, ensuring peace and prosperity,” he added.