Chase Stokes shares honest take on source material of 'Marked Men: Rule + Shaw'

Chase Stokes is opening up about his new steamy film 'Marked Men: Rule + Shaw'

Chase Stokes is sharing insight on the source material for his movie Marked Men: Rule + Shaw.

Stokes plays Rule in the movie opposite Sydney Taylor as Shaw. The cast also includes Ella Balinska, Dajana Gudic, and Nancy De Mayo.

While attending a special screening of the film at ALO in Beverly Hills alongside other cast members, the Outer Banks star shared his take on Jay Crownover‘s 2012 novel Rule.

“There’s some heavy source material,” Chase told Sharp Magazine.

He explained: “A lot of people who are going through the search of finding love, they’re navigating their own version of loving themselves first. That’s really what I loved about Rule. He refuses to be happy within himself, so how can he ever believe that he’s gonna make somebody else happy? To me, that was a fascinating progression of real honesty. That’s something that we can all kind of attest to.”

The synopsis for Marked Men: Rule + Shaw reads: “Shaw, a pre-med student, has loved Rule, a rebellious tattoo artist, for years, though he’s only ever seen her as a family friend. After one uninhibited night, they’re forced to confront buried feelings while navigating grief, family expectations, and fear of commitment—testing whether love between two people from such different worlds can truly survive.”