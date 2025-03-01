Selena Gomez teases fans with snippet of new song

Selena Gomez has sparked excitement among fans ahead of her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

The album, scheduled to release on March 21, is co-produced by Gomez with her fiance, Benny Blanco.

The singer and actress took her Instagram on Friday, February 28, 2025, to share a sneak peek with her fans.

Gomez released a short snippet of her new track, Talk, in which she can be seen sitting in a car, lip-syncing to the song.

Donning a stunning black top with silver hoops earring, Gomez lip-synced to the lyrics, "I’ll call you daddy cause I know you like that."

In the caption, the People You Know singer wrote, "I know you like that."

The video sparked excitement among fans, with one stating, "Our new favorite song!" while another added, "this goes so hard."

"I got stuck on the video," a fan page commented.

However, Blanco also dropped a comment, writing, "i do like that."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, on February 14, 2025.

It is worth mentioning that the album is said to be a tribute to the couple's love story.