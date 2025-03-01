Photo: Ben Smith Peterson, Riley Keough going strong despite difficulties: Source

Riley Keough has been leaning on Ben Smith-Peterson amid challenging times.

The pair marked the completion of ten years of marriage, and a new insider privy to the couple gave insights into their marital life.

“The last few years have been extremely tough for Riley,” claimed the source.

The insider also addressed that “with her brother dying and then her mom and the issue with her grandmother over her grandfather’s estate, there was a lot of grief” for the 35-year-old actress.

“There was joy too, with the birth of their daughter Tupelo,” they continued.

Earlier in January, Riley shared about her 2-year-old daughter, "I think she was such an amazing parent and she wanted us to have, I think like her father did, these amazing experiences all the time. For me personally, I think that the problem there could be for some that when you're used to so much, it's hard to find joy in simple things."

“Through it all, Ben was a total rock for Riley, she couldn’t be more grateful to have him in her life,” the source continued.

“The wonderful thing is he knew her brother really well and her mom too, so he can actually reminisce with her, that shared history when she’s lost so much of her family is priceless,” they remarked in conclusion.