R&B singer and actress Angie Stone dies in car crash

Award-winning R&B singer and actress Angie Stone passed away on Saturday in a car crash.

Her death was confirmed in a press release by the singer's publicist.

Stone, 63, was leaving a performance in Montgomery, Ala., when she was killed in a car crash, TMZ quoted Stone's rep Deborah R. Champagne.

Stone's daughter Ladi Diamond also confirmed the news on Saturday via Facebook, writing, "My mommy is gone."

No further details are known about the crash.

Stone's music career began when she co-founded The Sequence alongside her high school friends Cheryl Cook and Gwendolyn Chisolm.

The trio was among the first female hip-hop groups, with their 1979 track Funk You Up becoming a classic in rap ever since, per Rolling Stone.

Stone switched to R&B in the 1990s as she initially performed with a group Vertical Hold and eventually went solo.

In 1999, she released her debut solo record Black Diamond with several hits. The three-time Grammy-winning singer went on to release 10 total solo albums in her lifetime and also wrote songs for D'Angelo, Alicia Keys, and Lenny Kravitz, per Variety.

The R&B icon also ventured into acting for film and TV, including reality series VH1's Celebrity Fit Club and R&B Divas: Atlanta; films The Hot Chick and The Fighting Temptations; and a Broadway debut in 2003 in the musical Chicago.

Last year, she was inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The award-winning musician and actor also addressed her multi-dimensional success in a 2020 interview.

"I was self-taught. I was hungry, I was thirsty, I was ambitious,” Stone said on radio show The Breakfast Club at the time, per CNN.

"It's having that bug that says, 'I'm a rubber band. You can stretch me but I won't pop. I’m going to always do me,'" she added.

The late singer also shared a son Michael with D'Angelo and had two grandchildren.