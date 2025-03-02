Liam Payne receives tribute at 2025 BRIT Awards

Liam Payne was just remembered at the BRIT Awards 2025.

The One Direction alum, who passed away tragically on October 16, 2024, due to a fatal fall from his hotel balcony in Argentina, was paid tribute to at the annual award show.

At the stage of London’s O2 Arena, host Jack Whitehall announced, “It is now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to the people in this room and to millions around the world.”

“Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away,” he reminded the audience.

The comedian continued, “He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredible kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with.”

“We have so many amazing memories of Liam here at the BRITs, so tonight we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember the remarkable Liam Payne,” Whitehall further mentioned.

A montage of Liam Payne’s journey was played for the audience, set to the tune of his cover of the song, Little Things.

As a solo artist, in 2018, the History hitmaker received a nod in the category of British Artist Video of the Year and British Single for his song, Strip That Down and in 2019 was nominated for British Artist Video of the Year for his Rita Ora collaboration, For You.