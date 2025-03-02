Kate Middleton is forever changed after her cancer battle, says expert

Kate Middleton is left forever changed after her cancer battle, says expert

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, will reportedly never be the same again after her cancer battle.

Royal experts suggest that while Kate has shown incredible strength throughout her cancer battle, it has changed her forever.

Speaking with Mirror, Jennie Bond revealed that she believes Princess Kate's experience has transformed her perspective on life.

"I don’t think anyone is ever the same after an experience with cancer. William and Catherine must now cherish even more every single day that they spend together and with their children. Catherine has spoken about how something like this changes your whole perspective on life and makes you feel more vulnerable,” she said.

Notably, Prince William also had a challenging year with his wife, Kate and father, King Charles' illness. Former royal aide Jason Knauf recently revealed that the Prince of Wales was at his lowest point after learning about the Princess of Wales and King’s diagnosis.

"Then, the reality of the treatment and the prognosis sinks in. The side-effects of the treatment were obviously physically wearing, and then both Catherine and William had to deal with the mental pressures of it all – and of having to navigate how to tell the children and protect them," Jennie added.

However, Kate Middleton has slowly returned to public life, looking radiant and happy alongside Prince William.

Jennie said, "It certainly seems to me that they have come through it as an even stronger couple – and they were already a strong and extremely loving couple."

"The film Catherine narrated at the end of her treatment was defined by the love and support they showed for one another and for their children," the royal expert added.