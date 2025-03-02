Rob Howard says he's 'incredibly proud' of daughter Bryce Dallas Howard

Ron Howard is "incredibly proud" of daughter Bryce Dallas Howard.

The legendary filmmaker celebrated Bryce's 44th birthday with a sweet note.

Taking to Instagram, Ron, 71, posted a sweet throwback photo of himself and his wife, Cheryl Howard, celebrating the Jurassic World actress' birthday when she was younger.

In the caption, Ron expressed his pride in Bryce's achievements, writing, "Happy Birthday, Daughter! You’ve always made your mom and me happy and incredibly proud."

"But the scope of what you’ve achieved with your family and career and the future you are building exceeds our wildest hopes from back when you were this adorable kid we loved so much. @brycedhoward," Ron added.

It is worth mentioning that this post comes after the Black Mirror star paid a sweet tribute to her father, Ron on his 71st birthday.

On Instagram, Bryce Dallas Howard wrote, "I love you so much, Dad, more than words can say" alongside a sweet photo.

Bryce has followed in Ron Howard's footsteps not only as an actress but also as a director. She has worked on several Star Wars projects, directing episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Moreover, the Oscar winner continues to work on major projects, including an upcoming Curious George film and a documentary on Barbara Walters.