 
Geo News

Queen Camilla faces key event that will stir deep emotions

Queen Camilla gears up for emotional event as she is set to join King Charles and Prince William

By
Web Desk
|

March 02, 2025

Queen Camilla faces key event that will stir deep emotions
Queen Camilla faces key event that will stir deep emotions

Queen Camilla is set to join King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton in marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day this May.

The event, expected to bring together veterans and their families, will be especially meaningful for the royal family, claimed a royal expert.

The Queen Consort and the King would reflect on their deep connections to military service on the key occasion, as per The Mirror.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond said Camilla is likely to recall her father’s bravery during World War II, while King Charles will honor the contributions of his parents.

Prince William, having served in the military himself, is expected to highlight the ongoing importance of preserving peace.

"It will be emotional for everyone,” she noted. "The King will have so many memories of his father's wartime service and his mother's short time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.”

Bond added, “Camilla will have similar memories of her own father, a distinguished soldier who won a military cross for gallantry during the Battle of Dunkirk.

“And of course William will have memories of serving in the military and an appreciation of how fragile the peace that was so hard won now is.

“It will be one of the most important days in the royal calendar this year.”

Sabrina Carpenter threatened with complaints after BRITs performance
Sabrina Carpenter threatened with complaints after BRITs performance
Kate Middleton set to join Prince William, King Charles on emotional occasion
Kate Middleton set to join Prince William, King Charles on emotional occasion
Jenna Bush Hager 'terrified' to lose job as 'Today' host after A lister outshined her
Jenna Bush Hager 'terrified' to lose job as 'Today' host after A lister outshined her
Kanye West makes his accuser fear for her life?
Kanye West makes his accuser fear for her life?
Patrick Dempsey reveals why he hasn't returned for 'Scream 7'
Patrick Dempsey reveals why he hasn't returned for 'Scream 7'
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce experience first real bump in romance: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce experience first real bump in romance: Source
Brenda Song proud of Disney alums Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus' deserving success
Brenda Song proud of Disney alums Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus' deserving success
Royal Family's reaction to Meghan Markle's lifestyle show revealed video
Royal Family's reaction to Meghan Markle's lifestyle show revealed