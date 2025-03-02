Queen Camilla faces key event that will stir deep emotions

Queen Camilla is set to join King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton in marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day this May.

The event, expected to bring together veterans and their families, will be especially meaningful for the royal family, claimed a royal expert.

The Queen Consort and the King would reflect on their deep connections to military service on the key occasion, as per The Mirror.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Jennie Bond said Camilla is likely to recall her father’s bravery during World War II, while King Charles will honor the contributions of his parents.

Prince William, having served in the military himself, is expected to highlight the ongoing importance of preserving peace.

"It will be emotional for everyone,” she noted. "The King will have so many memories of his father's wartime service and his mother's short time in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.”

Bond added, “Camilla will have similar memories of her own father, a distinguished soldier who won a military cross for gallantry during the Battle of Dunkirk.

“And of course William will have memories of serving in the military and an appreciation of how fragile the peace that was so hard won now is.

“It will be one of the most important days in the royal calendar this year.”