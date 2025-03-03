Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are now ‘selling' themselves too, sources speak out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been getting themselves milked dry, all in order to ‘sell themselves’ and their likeness.

This comment has been made by a well placed inside source.

That source weighed in on everything in a candid conversation with the Sunday Times where they explained the reason for Netflix current moves, when it comes to Meghan.

For those unversed, Netflix is rearing to release a store that offers fans immersive experiences featuring their biggest hits like Squid Game, Bridgeton, Stranger Things etc, but not only that, there will also be products sold there, namely Meghan’s As Ever line which just announced its release a few weeks ago.

In light of all this an inside claimed the Sussexes are ‘selling’ themselves at this point and added, “There's a feeling that Netflix hasn't got great value for money because they were buying exclusivity- but then the couple appeared in other places, like their podcasts, and because their popularity has nosedived.”

So “this might be a way to milk some value out of them,” at the end of the day.

And its also the fact that “as long as Meghan and Harry are selling themselves, people will tune in - whether they're fans or watching through their fingers.”

Before concluding the source also said, “It's where they have ventured beyond themselves and tried to say something about the wider world that they have struggled,” referencing creations like the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix as well as interviews to Oprah and Good Morning America (GMA), among other things.