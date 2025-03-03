 
Geo News

'Anora' star Mikey Madison reveals humbling Oscar win celebration

Mikey Madison won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in 'Anora'

By
Web Desk
|

March 03, 2025

Anora star Mikey Madison reveals humbling Oscar win celebration

Mikey Madison will celebrate her Best Actress Oscar win in a humble way.

Madison, who won the gong for her titular role in Anora, revealed how she'd celebrate the win during a backstage interview.

She replied: “I’ll come home to my new puppies, clean up their mess, and that will bring me right back down to earth.”

The actress was also asked about her future in a 10-film canon. She replied: “I just want to keep making movies and tell stories that are compelling.”

Madison gushed over working with filmmaker Sean Baker and noted that it “really reinvigorated my love of cinema.”

In her acceptance speech, the actress said, “I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away for me, so standing in this room feels really incredible.”

She added that she wanted to “recognize and honor the sex worker community.”

“I will continue to support and be an ally,” she declared.

She called meeting such women during her preparation for the movie “one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience.”

In addition to Madson’s Best Actress win, Anora won five out of the six Oscars it was nominated for, including the coveted Best Picture Oscar. Director Sean Baker won Best Director, Editor and Original Screenplay.

In Anora, Mikey Madison plays a stripper that goes by Ani. The movie follows a tumultuous turn in her life when she meets and marries Vanya, the son of a Russian Oligarch.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix deal in trouble amid revised offer
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Netflix deal in trouble amid revised offer
King Charles set to hold another crucial meeting after Zelensky
King Charles set to hold another crucial meeting after Zelensky
Oscar 2025: Andrew Garfield shares teary moment with Goldie Hawn
Oscar 2025: Andrew Garfield shares teary moment with Goldie Hawn
Kieran Culkin wins his first Academy Award and recalls wife's promise
Kieran Culkin wins his first Academy Award and recalls wife's promise
Adam Sandler walks out of the Academy Awards after Conan O'Brien's fit joke
Adam Sandler walks out of the Academy Awards after Conan O'Brien's fit joke
Meghan Markle chalks up a ‘Great UK No Go Zone' with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle chalks up a ‘Great UK No Go Zone' with Prince Harry
Oscar 2025: Mikey Madison expresses gratitude after winning best actress award
Oscar 2025: Mikey Madison expresses gratitude after winning best actress award
Prince William, Kate Middleton imitate Harry and Meghan, adopt modern Royal style
Prince William, Kate Middleton imitate Harry and Meghan, adopt modern Royal style