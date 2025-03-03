'Anora' star Mikey Madison reveals humbling Oscar win celebration

Mikey Madison will celebrate her Best Actress Oscar win in a humble way.

Madison, who won the gong for her titular role in Anora, revealed how she'd celebrate the win during a backstage interview.

She replied: “I’ll come home to my new puppies, clean up their mess, and that will bring me right back down to earth.”

The actress was also asked about her future in a 10-film canon. She replied: “I just want to keep making movies and tell stories that are compelling.”

Madison gushed over working with filmmaker Sean Baker and noted that it “really reinvigorated my love of cinema.”

In her acceptance speech, the actress said, “I grew up in Los Angeles, but Hollywood always felt so far away for me, so standing in this room feels really incredible.”

She added that she wanted to “recognize and honor the sex worker community.”

“I will continue to support and be an ally,” she declared.

She called meeting such women during her preparation for the movie “one of the highlights of this entire incredible experience.”

In addition to Madson’s Best Actress win, Anora won five out of the six Oscars it was nominated for, including the coveted Best Picture Oscar. Director Sean Baker won Best Director, Editor and Original Screenplay.

In Anora, Mikey Madison plays a stripper that goes by Ani. The movie follows a tumultuous turn in her life when she meets and marries Vanya, the son of a Russian Oligarch.