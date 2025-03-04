 
Geo News

Prince Archie sweet request to mum Meghan Markle spilt

Meghan Markle shares the gracious attitude of her young son, Prince Archie

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Meghan Markle admits her young boy, Prince Archie, was worried about her work schedule.

The six-year-old young Prince seemingly told his mother to go easy on her work as she shot for ‘With Love, Meghan.’

Speaking to PEOPLE in a new interview, the Duchess of Sussex quoted her young one’s sweet request.

“‘Mama, don’t work too hard’”. She added: “It was the sweetest thing”.

Meghan admitted: “I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share

“It was really special because up until then, they hadn’t seen me at work. I hope that when they get old enough, they feel really proud that they were part of the beginning of this with me,” she added.

