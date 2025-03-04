Meghan Markle pitied for using Lilibet for ‘ financial gain'

Meghan Markle is called out for using her kids to promote her upcoming cooking show on Netflix.



The Duchess of Sussex, who recently linked an ‘As Ever’ teaser to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, is fired for manipulating audience.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "It makes common sense that the way they're being brought up we don't want them to be recognised.

"We want them to be able to be taken on the beach, or whatever, and left in peace. We understand that - but then to put this child into a video - she doesn't know she's being used for this purpose.

"What's she going to think when she grows up? I think it's awful, quite frankly."

"To bring the child in is definitely a promotional gambit," he continued.

"Therefore, yes, financial gain takes precedence over privacy, which I think is a pity,” he added.