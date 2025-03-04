 
Geo News

Meghan Markle pitied for using Lilibet for ‘ financial gain'

Meghan Markle is told off for using her kids to promote Netflix show

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Meghan Markle is called out for using her kids to promote her upcoming cooking show on Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently linked an ‘As Ever’ teaser to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, is fired for manipulating audience.

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "It makes common sense that the way they're being brought up we don't want them to be recognised.

"We want them to be able to be taken on the beach, or whatever, and left in peace. We understand that - but then to put this child into a video - she doesn't know she's being used for this purpose.

"What's she going to think when she grows up? I think it's awful, quite frankly."

"To bring the child in is definitely a promotional gambit," he continued.

"Therefore, yes, financial gain takes precedence over privacy, which I think is a pity,” he added.

Meghan Markle answers if she is a ‘tradwife' video
Meghan Markle answers if she is a ‘tradwife'
Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars
Adrien Brody reflects on the viral gum moment at 2025 Oscars
Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?
Did Gal Gadot refuse to present the Oscars award?
How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy video
How is King Charles bringing ‘people together' with his monarchy
Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand
Meghan Markle gets honest about building her brand
Sharon Stone spills secret to embracing your aging body at 66
Sharon Stone spills secret to embracing your aging body at 66
Lana Condor spills on one marriage rule she swears by with Anthony De La Torre
Lana Condor spills on one marriage rule she swears by with Anthony De La Torre
Adrien Brody creates history at Oscars 2025
Adrien Brody creates history at Oscars 2025