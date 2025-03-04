Jay-Z's accuser breaks their silence on intimidation and their terror

The woman who accused Jay-Z of rape has just stepped forward to give their honest opinion on the terror that followed their allegations.

The news has been brought to light by TMZ and per the documents they’ve obtained the Jane Doe claims HOV is still attempting to ‘bully’ her into admitting that her past claims were just ‘bogus’.

She recounted an encounter where she was approached outside her home, by two people who were investigators working on Jay-Z’s case with his lawyers.

At the time “the people tried to get her to sign an affidavit stating that her rape claims against Jay-Z were false ... but she refused.”

Another thing that came out of that encounter was that the same investigators also questioned her honesty, and questioned whether her attorney Tony Buzbee “sought her out” as a client to “pursue false claims” against Jay-Z for money.

For those unversed with the case itself, back in 2000 the accuser claims Jay-Z drugged and raped her, and just last month she also filed to voluntarily dismiss the suit with prejudice, which effectively means no case can be filed in the future to this effect.

But this court document brings to light her reasons for this move, and in it she claims she was made to drop the claim due to fear from the singer’s fans, but now is facing a lawsuit by Jay-Z himself who is going after her for the ‘bogus’ nature of the allegations.

While both claims have been denied by the accuser she did admit, “the alleged confrontation left her intimidated and terrified...” and “wondering how they found her when her identity had remained anonymous in media reports and legal proceedings.”