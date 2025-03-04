 
Geo News

Dolly Parton reacts to bizarre claims after major loss: Source

Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean shared a married life of nearly 60 years

By
Web Desk
|

March 04, 2025

Photo: Dolly Parton reacts to bizarre claims after major loss: Source
Photo: Dolly Parton reacts to bizarre claims after major loss: Source

Dolly Parton is reportedly grieving the loss of her dear husband, Carl Dean, who passed away, aged 82, last Monday.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the legendary songstress has been hit by allegations. Some fans claimed in online trolls that her husband Carl Dean died years ago whereas some doubted that he ever existed.

Nonetheless, a source close to the Please Please Please songstress put these rumours to rest and addressed that all such claims have made Dolly’s grief heavier.

"Dolly will be devastated by the claims, especially so soon after Carl's passing,” a source claimed.

In addition to this, the source revealed that "They've always been around.”

The source also added, “But the rumors have come to the fore once again since he died.”

"Her husband lived a quiet life and was a major influence behind the scenes, that's how they chose to live their lives,” they continued.

In conclusion, the source maintained, "To say he never existed or he died years ago is simply made up and just incredibly hurtful."

It is pertinent to mention here that Carl Dean and Dolly Parton remained married for nearly 60 years before death did them apart. 

Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet message for ex-Mike Goodnough months after breakup
Valerie Bertinelli shares sweet message for ex-Mike Goodnough months after breakup
Amanda Seyfried teases 'Jennifer's Body' sequel
Amanda Seyfried teases 'Jennifer's Body' sequel
Leo Woodall reveals the major reason why he turned to therapy: Report
Leo Woodall reveals the major reason why he turned to therapy: Report
Ben Stiller reveals shocking insight into 'Severance' s2
Ben Stiller reveals shocking insight into 'Severance' s2
Lana Condor hints at possible reunion with Noah Centineo
Lana Condor hints at possible reunion with Noah Centineo
Liam, Noel Gallagher's Oasis reunion tour faces 'nightmare' organization issue
Liam, Noel Gallagher's Oasis reunion tour faces 'nightmare' organization issue
Meghan Markle faces backlash as she opens up about Sussex title video
Meghan Markle faces backlash as she opens up about Sussex title
King Charles, Harry targeted in insulting remarks by US leader
King Charles, Harry targeted in insulting remarks by US leader