Photo: Dolly Parton reacts to bizarre claims after major loss: Source

Dolly Parton is reportedly grieving the loss of her dear husband, Carl Dean, who passed away, aged 82, last Monday.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the legendary songstress has been hit by allegations. Some fans claimed in online trolls that her husband Carl Dean died years ago whereas some doubted that he ever existed.

Nonetheless, a source close to the Please Please Please songstress put these rumours to rest and addressed that all such claims have made Dolly’s grief heavier.

"Dolly will be devastated by the claims, especially so soon after Carl's passing,” a source claimed.

In addition to this, the source revealed that "They've always been around.”

The source also added, “But the rumors have come to the fore once again since he died.”

"Her husband lived a quiet life and was a major influence behind the scenes, that's how they chose to live their lives,” they continued.

In conclusion, the source maintained, "To say he never existed or he died years ago is simply made up and just incredibly hurtful."

It is pertinent to mention here that Carl Dean and Dolly Parton remained married for nearly 60 years before death did them apart.