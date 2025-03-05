 
Geo News

Bianca Censori tests Instagram's rules on nudity?

Bianca Censori posts racy post on Instagram following her controversy at the Grammys

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

Bianca Censori tests Instagrams rules on nudity?
Bianca Censori tests Instagram's rules on nudity?

Bianca Censori has done it again—a racy post without clothes. But this time, it looked a bit different from a stunt she pulled on the Grammys red carpet.

In a post on Instagram, she posted a nude photo of herself. But the way the cheeky snap was taken, it covered her modesty while teasing her figure.

Though there was no caption on the post, her fans showered their praise for the Yeezy's architect's artistic nudity.

However, given Instagram's strict no-nudity policy, it’s still unclear how well the platform would see the photo.

"It is our policy to remove content that violates our community guidelines," Instagram community guidelines read.

"We may remove entire posts if either the imagery or associated captions violate our guidelines. We also may disable entire accounts for violations of our Community Guidelines."

"We may work with law enforcement, including when we believe that there's risk of physical harm or threat to public safety," the rule added.

There may have been a few certain exceptions, like post-mastectomy scarring and women breastfeeding. 

However, whether the platform deems it necessary to take action against Bianca's post has yet to be seen.

Vin Diesel teases major Marvel film about Groot
Vin Diesel teases major Marvel film about Groot
Meghan Markle insulted for giving her kids ‘leftover food' video
Meghan Markle insulted for giving her kids ‘leftover food'
Dolly Parton revealed the secret to successful marriage with Carl Dean
Dolly Parton revealed the secret to successful marriage with Carl Dean
Jax Taylor declares himself 'addict' in shocking revelation
Jax Taylor declares himself 'addict' in shocking revelation
Meghan Markle playfully sings Princess Lilibet's self-made song in Netflix show video
Meghan Markle playfully sings Princess Lilibet's self-made song in Netflix show
Sir Anthony Hopkins' memoir exposes dark secrets and hidden struggles
Sir Anthony Hopkins' memoir exposes dark secrets and hidden struggles
Diane Warren opens up about consecutive Oscar snubs
Diane Warren opens up about consecutive Oscar snubs
Kevin Costner advised against player antic amid Jennifer Lopez flirt:Report
Kevin Costner advised against player antic amid Jennifer Lopez flirt:Report