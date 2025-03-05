Bianca Censori tests Instagram's rules on nudity?

Bianca Censori has done it again—a racy post without clothes. But this time, it looked a bit different from a stunt she pulled on the Grammys red carpet.



In a post on Instagram, she posted a nude photo of herself. But the way the cheeky snap was taken, it covered her modesty while teasing her figure.

Though there was no caption on the post, her fans showered their praise for the Yeezy's architect's artistic nudity.

However, given Instagram's strict no-nudity policy, it’s still unclear how well the platform would see the photo.

"It is our policy to remove content that violates our community guidelines," Instagram community guidelines read.

"We may remove entire posts if either the imagery or associated captions violate our guidelines. We also may disable entire accounts for violations of our Community Guidelines."

"We may work with law enforcement, including when we believe that there's risk of physical harm or threat to public safety," the rule added.

There may have been a few certain exceptions, like post-mastectomy scarring and women breastfeeding.

However, whether the platform deems it necessary to take action against Bianca's post has yet to be seen.