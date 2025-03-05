Cancer survivor Kate Middleton and Prince Harry make major headway

Prince Harry has just met Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children during Valentine’s Day weekend.

News of this has been shared by an inside source that is close to Closer magazine.

Per this insider, “Kate reached out to Harry a couple of months ago when they were discussing his upcoming trip to the UK, and told him their plans to go to Mustique over half term.”

At the time “She said it might be a good opportunity for him to see her, William and the children and have some privacy away from prying eyes every time he’s in the UK.”

And while “Harry agreed” beforehand he “didn’t confirm he was flying out until he was in Canada for the Invictus Games, so it was all very last minute.” Hence “he flew in for a hurried visit and stayed at a friend’s villa close to where Kate and William were staying.”

There, “Kate invited him over for lunch the day after he arrived and while he seemed very on-edge at first, he loosened up after playing around with the children and he ended up staying into the evening,” the source explained.

Overall, “Kate hoped that this would be an opportunity for them all to really talk and try to get some resolve after years of fighting.”

But while “Kate did her best to try to get them talking, but it was clear that William wasn’t interested and was incredibly guarded amid his lack of trust for his brother.”