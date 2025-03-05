Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky step out for rare date night in NYC

Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky, were seen enjoying a dinner outing in New York on Tuesday, just days before the pop star’s highly anticipated album release and upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance.

The Bad Romance singer and the entrepreneur stepped out in coordinated all-black ensembles as they dined at Lattanzi Italian restaurant following Gaga’s SNL rehearsals.

According to Daily Mail, Gaga sported a leather coat, leggings, and platform boots.

Meanwhile, she completed her look with straight hair and blunt bangs, and Polansky opted for a casual black sweater and jeans.

Moreover, the Grammy-winning artist is set to pull double duty on SNL’s March 8 episode, serving as both host and musical guest, as per the outlet.

The appearance came just a day after the release of her eighth studio album, Mayhem, which features collaborations with Bruno Mars and includes singles like Disease and Abracadabra.

Beyond her music career, Gaga has also opened up about her relationship, calling Polansky her "best friend and partner," as per the publication.

Furthermore, the couple, who have been together since 2020, got engaged in 2024 and have expressed excitement about their future together.

In addition to her SNL appearance, Gaga recently announced a highly anticipated concert in Mexico on April 26, her first in the country in 13 years.