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Did Cardi B just reveal the name of her baby with Stefon Diggs?

The Grammy-winning rapper shares 3 kids with ex-husband Offset, and a baby with ex-boyfriend Stefon Diggs

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 05, 2026

Did Cardi B just reveal the name of her baby with Stefon Diggs?
Cardi B has kept her newborn son's name a secret — until now

Each of Cardi B’s four kids got a specialised gift basket from the Easter Bunny — name tags and all.

On Sunday, April 5, the Grammy-winning rapper shared a picture of her Easter celebrations to her Instagram Stories, accidentally revealing her newborn son’s name: Brim.

For reference, Cardi shares three children with her ex-husband Offset: daughter Kulture, 7, son Wave, 4, and daughter Blossom, 1. In November 2025, she welcomed her fourth child, a son with her then-boyfriend Stefon Diggs. However, she hasn’t disclosed his name — until now.

In the Easter picture, Cardi arranged for four Easter Bunny balloons, and each bunny had the name of one of the kids stamped on its ears: "Blossom" on the lilac bunny, “Kulture” on the pink bunny, “Wave” on the blue bunny. And on the leftmost side was a grey bunny with the name “Brim.”

Did Cardi B just reveal the name of her baby with Stefon Diggs?
Did Cardi B just reveal the name of her baby with Stefon Diggs?

It is unclear whether “Brim” is the little one’s actual name or a nickname. However, it’s the closest fans have gotten to knowing what he’s called.

Cardi first announced her fourth pregnancy in September 2025 amid widespread speculation while promoting her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?.

Two months later, she welcomed baby Brim with Diggs. The Bodak Yellow hitmaker announced the news on Instagram, writing, “I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve.”

On February 15, Cardi confirmed she broke up with the NFL star. 

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