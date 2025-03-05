 
Geo News

Kanye West gets honest about President Donald Trump

Kanye West opens up about how his thoughts on President Donald Trump in Congress

By
Web Desk
|

March 05, 2025

Kanye West gets honest about President Donald Trump
Kanye West gets honest about President Donald Trump

Kanye West appeared to be over the moon during President Donald Trump's first speech in Congress.

Taking to X, he posted a clip of the country’s head where he spoke about the CHIPS and Science Act.

“TRUMPS ADDRESS," he captioned. In a follow-up post, Ye expanded on his views, "WOKENESS IS BAD WOKENESS IS TROUBLE ITS GONE THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP."

Kanye West gets honest about President Donald Trump

In other news, Ye's ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta's lawyer, said she has been staying away from the public spots because she feared for her safety.

This decision, her attorney Arick Fudali shared, was due to the tweets the Donda hitmaker wrote online.

“REAL **** IS DIFFERENT THAN SOME ATTRACTIVE INCOMPETENT ****** WEARING TIGHT *** PANTS TO WORK. AND KEEPING RECEIPTS TO EXTORT THEIR BOSS SOMEDAY,” he penned in one of the posts.

Princess Anne given new responsibilities
Princess Anne given new responsibilities
Jelly Roll recalls ‘supervised visits' to daughter during ‘criminal' era
Jelly Roll recalls ‘supervised visits' to daughter during ‘criminal' era
Meghan Markle reveals sweet bond Archie and Lilibet have with close pal video
Meghan Markle reveals sweet bond Archie and Lilibet have with close pal
'Barbie' sequel isn't in development: Report
'Barbie' sequel isn't in development: Report
Meghan Markle 'had to give away' more than Harry wanted in Netflix show
Meghan Markle 'had to give away' more than Harry wanted in Netflix show
Prince Harry's friend sends best wishes to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's friend sends best wishes to Meghan Markle
US leader tries Prince Harry's patience with latest remarks
US leader tries Prince Harry's patience with latest remarks
Meghan Markle portrays ‘dominant personality' over ‘nervous' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle portrays ‘dominant personality' over ‘nervous' Prince Harry