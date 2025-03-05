Kanye West gets honest about President Donald Trump

Kanye West appeared to be over the moon during President Donald Trump's first speech in Congress.



Taking to X, he posted a clip of the country’s head where he spoke about the CHIPS and Science Act.

“TRUMPS ADDRESS," he captioned. In a follow-up post, Ye expanded on his views, "WOKENESS IS BAD WOKENESS IS TROUBLE ITS GONE THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP."

In other news, Ye's ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta's lawyer, said she has been staying away from the public spots because she feared for her safety.

This decision, her attorney Arick Fudali shared, was due to the tweets the Donda hitmaker wrote online.

“REAL **** IS DIFFERENT THAN SOME ATTRACTIVE INCOMPETENT ****** WEARING TIGHT *** PANTS TO WORK. AND KEEPING RECEIPTS TO EXTORT THEIR BOSS SOMEDAY,” he penned in one of the posts.