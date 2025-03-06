Kate Hudson eager to stay 'engaged'

Kate Hudon is content with her relationship with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The actress, 45, made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday, gushing about her fiancé of three years.

As the conversation shifted to wedding planning, the Running Point star said she finds it tough rushing into a "contractual" bond.

"I just don't have the same kind of like, 'Oh my God, I'm going to get married, and I can't wait and I can't wait for the party.' It's the opposite. I'm like, ‘Okay, I have to plan it and then it's going to cost so much money’ and it's just a lot,” she told Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews.

Hudson insisted that she is more comfortable with the idea of staying engaged for a little longer—adding that the thought of "signing the government contract" makes her uneasy.

Hudson proved her point by referencing a similar example running in her family—ever since her mother, Goldie Hawn, and Kurt Russell have been together since 1983.

"They never signed the contract. They’ve been engaged since I was 7," Hudson said.

Hudson and Fujikawa began dating in 2016 and welcomed their first child together two years later. The couple had remained friends for 15 years prior to that.

Hudson and Fujikawa share one child, daughter Rani Rose.

Hudson also shares son Ryder Russell Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson, whom she was married to from 2000 to 2007. She also shares son Bingham Hawn Bellamy with Muse singer Matt Bellamy,

Fujikawa popped the question after nearly five years of dating in September 2021. That same day, Hudson debuted her stunning engagement ring again at the 2021 Met Gala.