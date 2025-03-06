Meghan Markle’s ‘joyless’ Netflix show takes a wrong turn

Many are starting to speculate that there may be a lot of hate watching going on regarding Meghan, with some claiming that people are watching her only for the ‘furious, righteous’ side.

Journalist Stuart Heritage recently penned a piece highlighting the With Love, Meghan feel-good series, as well as its lifestyle influencing and hosting backdrop.

He shared this in The Guardian and it touched on the stark contrast this one offers when compared to the Harry & Meghan docuseries which had more explosive content related to the royals.

While discussing the chances of this cooking show hitting top 10’s vs the previous series which had “a lot of whining” Mr Heritage said, “The problem is that nobody wants to see Meghan making decorative ladybird crostini with Mindy Kaling. With Love, Meghan is the sort of gormless lifestyle filler that, had it been made by the BBC, would be used to bulk out episodes of Saturday Kitchen.”

Because “There is a version of Meghan that people want to see on screen,” and “it isn’t the joylessly joy-filled rictus version of With Love, Meghan.”

“No, they want to see the furious, righteous Meghan from Harry & Meghan. In other words, what they want is a proper Meghan reality show.”

Hence to the journalist “the thirsty part of Meghan still exists,” and that was evident “in the Vanity Fair story about her going to a publisher to pitch a book about divorce, despite not actually being divorced yet.”