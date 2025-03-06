 
Jennifer Garner thinking of rekindling romance with Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2015

March 06, 2025

Jennifer Garner is reportedly “not interested" in rekindling romance with ex-husband Ben Affleck despite the actor's wishes.

An insider spilled to Page Six on Wednesday that the 13 Going On 30 actress is "happy" with her current boyfriend, John Moller, whom she has dated on and off since 2018.

“Jen has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” the source told the outlet.

Recently, another insider revealed to the outlet that Ben "would love another chance" with Jennifer and "would be open to giving things another shot."

“At the same time, Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives,” added the confidant.

For those unversed, Ben and Jennifer were married from 2005 to 2015, and the exes share three children - Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

