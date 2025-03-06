Kate Hudson puts wedding plans on hold due to THIS reason

Kate Hudson has revealed her marriage plans with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, whom she's been engaged to for over three years.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 45-year-old actress said she's in no rush to walk down the aisle with Danny as she likes the "concept of freedom."

“The contractual thing is tough for me. I like my freedom. … I like the concept of freedom,” said kate.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star added that she likes "being engaged forever."

"I was raised by Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who never signed the contract—and they've been 'engaged' since I was 7,” she reminded viewers.

“I just don’t have the same kind of like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to get married … and I can’t wait for the party!’ It’s the opposite,” the Almost Famous star explained.

“I’m like, ‘OK, I have to plan it, and then it’s going to cost so much money,’ and it’s just a lot,” she added.

For those unversed, Kate and Danny exchanged rings in 2021 after dating for five years.