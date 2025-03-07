Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True's huge misconception about her and Tristan

Khloe Kardashian has made a shocking revelation about her 6-year-old daughter, True's belief.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that True believes she and Tristan Thompson are married.

Speaking with her friend, Malika Haqq, the Good American founder revealed, "True thinks me and Tristan are married." To which Malika responded, "It’s just probably better for her. It’s not like she would really understand."

It is worth mentioning that Tristan Thompson is Khloe's ex-partner, and also father of True and Tatum. Khloe and Tristan separated on June 21 after being in an on-and-off relationship since 2016.

Khloe said, "It is the right thing to do. In my opinion. Get married, have kids. That’s what I want to teach her."

"The only thing that bothers me about that would be I don’t want True going through life thinking this is what a marriage is. That you’re married to someone and they don’t live with you and you never have to kiss them, or you don’t sleep in the same bed together," Khloe added.

She further stated, "I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day, and I would love them to see love and affection and romance."

"I do want them to have that. And when she’s older, I can explain it to her. But right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems," Khloe Kardashian said.