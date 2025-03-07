Meghan Markle fixation on ‘having a castle' laid bare

Meghan Markle wanted to uplift her standards after marrying Prince Harry, it is revealed.



The Duchess of Sussex, who married into the Royal Family in 2018, requested Queen Elizabeth II alongside Prince Harry to get accommodation in Windsor Castle, instead of the Frogmore Cottage.

Ms Schofield told GB News: "I think that this was Meghan really kind of fixated on what the Princess of Wales [had] and Meghan trying to have something of similar value. Meghan was a Princess who wanted a castle, and she was denied. And I don't necessarily think that was the wrong decision."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eventually lost the lease to Frogmore Cottage back in 2023 after they settled permanently in the US.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.