 
Geo News

Meghan Markle fixation on ‘having a castle' laid bare

Meghan Markle was fixated on having a better residence after marrying Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

March 07, 2025

Meghan Markle wanted to uplift her standards after marrying Prince Harry, it is revealed.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married into the Royal Family in 2018, requested Queen Elizabeth II alongside Prince Harry to get accommodation in Windsor Castle, instead of the Frogmore Cottage.

Ms Schofield told GB News: "I think that this was Meghan really kind of fixated on what the Princess of Wales [had] and Meghan trying to have something of similar value. Meghan was a Princess who wanted a castle, and she was denied. And I don't necessarily think that was the wrong decision."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry eventually lost the lease to Frogmore Cottage back in 2023 after they settled permanently in the US.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle cooking show is an ‘ego trip not worth taking' video
Meghan Markle cooking show is an ‘ego trip not worth taking'
Dolly Parton pens emotional tribute to late husband Carl Dean
Dolly Parton pens emotional tribute to late husband Carl Dean
Kate Hudson reveals how her kids keep her humble
Kate Hudson reveals how her kids keep her humble
Meghan Markle reveals ‘full of surprises' life with Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle reveals ‘full of surprises' life with Prince Harry
Katie Holmes surprises fans with exciting countdown
Katie Holmes surprises fans with exciting countdown
Mindy Kaling says her home now feels like preschool with three kids
Mindy Kaling says her home now feels like preschool with three kids
Justin Baldoni's father shades Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Justin Baldoni's father shades Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
King Charles is ‘reluctant' to strip Meghan Markle's titles video
King Charles is ‘reluctant' to strip Meghan Markle's titles