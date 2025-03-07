 
Geo News

Meghan Markle cooking show is an ‘ego trip not worth taking'

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show is branded disappointing and boring by experts

By
Web Desk
|

March 07, 2025

Meghan Markle is branded a ‘con’ over her new Netflix series.

The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly unimpressed Royal experts over her cooking show ‘With Love, Meghan,’

The Sun’s Royal Exclusiveshow, News.com.au royal editor Bronte Coy and The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards have branded the show an ‘ego trip.’

Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: "Everything about it was false - nobody has got time in the morning to cook breakfast like that. If someone gave me tea like that, I’d hand it back to you - it looked like a urine sample."

"Montecito ego trip not worth taking."

Meanwhile, Bronte remarked: “I was so bored, and I was so disappointed to be so bored.

“You watch it and you go, ‘OK, who is she trying to reach here?’ She is trying to reach America, but the reality is the reviews aren’t very good there either. 

“It has clearly not landed, and the reason I think that is: if you're watching it and you are thinking, ‘this was finally five years on from leaving the Royal Family after all these re-branding attempts, this was the moment we were going to see just Meg.

“‘This is the Meghan that we’ve heard about, we are finally going to see her in this happy environment.’

Katie Holmes surprises fans with exciting countdown
Katie Holmes surprises fans with exciting countdown
Mindy Kaling says her home now feels like preschool with three kids
Mindy Kaling says her home now feels like preschool with three kids
Justin Baldoni's father shades Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
Justin Baldoni's father shades Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds
King Charles is ‘reluctant' to strip Meghan Markle's titles video
King Charles is ‘reluctant' to strip Meghan Markle's titles
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to marry in 2025? Stephen A. Smith predicts
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to marry in 2025? Stephen A. Smith predicts
Kanye West shares 'when' he needs Drake
Kanye West shares 'when' he needs Drake
Chris Pratt saves Millie Bobby Brown in viral moment
Chris Pratt saves Millie Bobby Brown in viral moment
Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True's huge misconception about her and Tristan
Khloe Kardashian shares daughter True's huge misconception about her and Tristan