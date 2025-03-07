Meghan Markle cooking show is an ‘ego trip not worth taking'

Meghan Markle is branded a ‘con’ over her new Netflix series.



The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly unimpressed Royal experts over her cooking show ‘With Love, Meghan,’

The Sun’s Royal Exclusiveshow, News.com.au royal editor Bronte Coy and The Sun’s royal photographer Arthur Edwards have branded the show an ‘ego trip.’

Arthur Edwards tells The Sun: "Everything about it was false - nobody has got time in the morning to cook breakfast like that. If someone gave me tea like that, I’d hand it back to you - it looked like a urine sample."

"Montecito ego trip not worth taking."

Meanwhile, Bronte remarked: “I was so bored, and I was so disappointed to be so bored.

“You watch it and you go, ‘OK, who is she trying to reach here?’ She is trying to reach America, but the reality is the reviews aren’t very good there either.

“It has clearly not landed, and the reason I think that is: if you're watching it and you are thinking, ‘this was finally five years on from leaving the Royal Family after all these re-branding attempts, this was the moment we were going to see just Meg.

“‘This is the Meghan that we’ve heard about, we are finally going to see her in this happy environment.’