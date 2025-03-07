 
Twiggy goes unfiltered on documentary about her after watching first time

'Twiggy' opens in UK and Irish cinemas on March 7

March 07, 2025

Sixties fashion model Twiggy found the documentary about her "very emotional."

The Sadie Forest-directed film, titled Twiggy, chronicles her upbringing, career and relationships.

“The first time I saw it, when they did the first cut, about three months ago, two months ago, it was very emotional," Twiggy, 75, told PA at a London screening.

The once Tony-nominee continued, “I’d seen lots of the clips before, over the years, but actually Sadie did find some that I’d never seen, (it was a) very emotional journey seeing my mum and dad, who are no longer with us, seeing myself.

“I couldn’t get over how young I was. I was (young), I was 16, but when you’re 16, you kind of feel grown up. When I looked at it, I realised how young I was."

The Twiggy's People host concluded by iterating the overwhelming effect the film had on her.

“(It was) emotional going through some of the phases of my life that were sad, for myself and my daughter. Then lovely to see the happier moments, and all my loved ones.”

The film is reported to have contributions from former Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, American actor Dustin Hoffman, and actress Dame Joanna Lumley.

