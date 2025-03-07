Brittany Hockley reveals rare truth behind her 'best shape'

Brittany Hockley has revealed that her grueling training for Dancing With The Stars has put her in the best life shape.

According to Daily Mail, the Life Uncut podcaster said that she had only taken three days off in eight weeks of filming, with celebrity contestants committing to eight-hour daily rehearsals.

However, despite her newfound dance skills, Hockley admitted she is most anxious about the first dance at her upcoming wedding to Swiss footballer Benjamin Siegrist in Bali.

Moreover, she confessed, "The wedding dance is a disaster," while her fiancé is an athlete, dancing is not his strong suit.

While stepping out for Marie Claire’s International Women’s Day luncheon, Hockley showcased the results of her intense training in a gold mini dress.

Additionally, the reality TV veteran, who previously appeared on The Bachelor Australia, Bachelor in Paradise, and I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, declared Dancing With The Stars would be her final reality show—unless she lands a hosting role.

In regards to this, she said, "This is 100 percent the hardest show I’ve ever done."

Furthermore, Hockley, engaged to Siegrist since 2022, also spoke about maintaining a long-distance relationship, revealing they rely on fitness tracking apps and WhatsApp to stay connected.

It is worth mentioning that the couple, who have not seen each other in months due to their respective commitments, plan to tie the knot in Bali in 2025, with Siegrist intending to relocate to Australia after the wedding.