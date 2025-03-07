Sarah Ferguson releases heartfelt statement after Prince Andrew suffers latest major blow

 
March 07, 2025

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has released a heartfelt statement after the Prince of York suffered latest major blow.

Sarah shared her statement on Instagram after Prince Andrew suffered blow as he remains the least popular royal, with nine in ten Britons (89%) now seeing the Duke of York negatively in latest polls by YouGov.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother released the statement which reads, “I’ve been privileged to write stories that encourage curiosity and creativity, and one of my greatest joys is sharing them with children around the world”

She says, “Happy #WorldBookDay! Books have the power to transport us to new worlds, spark imagination, and inspire a lifelong love of learning. Today we celebrate the magic of storytelling and the joy that reading brings to people of all ages.”

“As an author, I’ve been privileged to write stories that encourage curiosity and creativity, and one of my greatest joys is sharing them with children around the world,” Sarah said and added, “But the love of reading isn’t just for the young - it is for everyone, at every age. So let today be a reminder of the joy of reading.”


