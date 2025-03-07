Kanye West teases controversial music with ‘antisemitic sound’

Kanye West just revealed his new music will feature “antisemitic sound.”

This comes after the controversial rapper made headlines for his horrific antisemitic rants on Twitter, becoming increasingly anti-Jewish over the past few years to a point of selling t-shirts printed with swastikas, on his website.

He even went as far as to calling himself a “Nazi” in one of his tweets on X, formerly Twitter, only to take back his words some time later and announce that he was “not a Nazi.”

However, the CARNIVAL hitmaker, in a since deleted post, announced that his upcoming music would be having “new sound called antisemitic,” as per Metro News.

Speaking of the “antisemitc sound,” the rapper who now goes by the name Ye, also wrote, “People used to tell me black rich vocal pick two or they’ll kill you kiiiids sing kiiiids sing jokes on you I’m still alive,” a reference to his track We Don’t Care, from his 2004 debut album, The College Dropout.

It is unclear what he exactly meant by this but it is believed to be connected to his upcoming project titled, Bully.

Currently, his X account has only one tweet from the rapper that reads, “THE HARDEST THING TO BE IS SOMETHING YOU’RE NOT.”

Bully is scheduled to be released later this year, with it first being teased by the Power rapper in the early 2025s.

This will be Kanye West’s first solo album since his 2021’s Donda, but he did release two collaborative albums titled Vultures 1 and Vultures 2, with Ty Dolla Sign last year.