Natalie Portman dating new man year after Benjamin Millepied divorce

Natalie Portman is embracing new love one year after her divorce from her husband of 11 years.

The Oscar-winning actress, 43, is now reportedly dating French musician and music producer Tanguy Destable whose name is Tepr.

Per People Magazine, the news first broke after French outlet Voici reported on the new couple.

The Thor star finalised her divorce from director and choreographer Millepied in February 2024, eight months after she quietly filed in 2023 over his extramarital affair.

Portman met Millepied, 47, on the set of her 2010 movie Black Swan. They married in August 2012 and welcomed son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, 8, in their 11 years of marriage.

The actress previously broke her silence on the split in an interview for Vanity Fair's 30th annual Hollywood issue published in February 2024.

"It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," the actress replied when asked about speculation into her private life during the period leading up to the release of May December.

After the interviewer admitted, I "don't love asking about it, either," Portman replied, "I can imagine."