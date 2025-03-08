King Charles snubs Kate Middleton after she holds crucial meeting with Prince Harry

King Charles snubs Kate Middleton after Princess secretly meets Prince Harry

King Charles has snubbed beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton days after claims the Princess of Wales secretly held a crucial meeting with Prince Harry.

The palace shared photos of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Queen Alexandra, and Duchess Sophie, but surprisingly excluded the future queen Kate Middleton from the tribute on International Women’s Day.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared the post saying, “Today, on International Women’s Day, we are showcasing the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s.”

The post further says, “From Frances Sally Day’s photographs of Queen Victoria in the 1850s, to Dorothy Wilding’s portraits of a young Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, and Nigerian photographer Christina Ebenezer’s recent portraits of The Duchess of Edinburgh, female photographers have captured members of the Royal Family in their own unique ways since the artform began.”

The fresh blow to Kate comes days after claims Kate held a crucial meeting with Harry in desperate bid for peace with Prince William.

The insiders told the Closer recently, "Kate is desperate for the brothers to make peace and find a way that Harry can come back into the fold.”