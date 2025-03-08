 
'Hannah Montana' star Emily Osment calls it quits with husband of five months

Emily Osment tied the knot with Jack Anthony on October 12, 2024

March 08, 2025

Emily Osment has parted ways with her husband, Jack Anthony, after five months of marriage.

An insider revealed to TMZ on March 7 that the 32-year-old actress has filed for divorce from Jack, citing irreconcilable differences.

For those unversed, Emily exchanged vows with Jack on October 12, 2024, more than a year after their engagement. The exes do not have any children together.

Speaking to People magazine, the Hannah Montana: The Movie star confirmed the reports of her divorce from Jack.

 "I think with any big decision in your life," she told the outlet.

"Whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision, Ultimately, it didn’t work out," added Emily.

