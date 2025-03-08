Kris Jenner determined to take next step with 'reluctant' Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been together since 2014

Kris Jenner is trying hard to convince longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble to pop the question, per insiders.

Kris, 69, wants to get married again and knows that a wedding could boost the ratings for The Kardashians. The momager also wants the wedding to take place when she turns 70.

However, Corey, 44, hesitates as their previous plans for a wedding also fall through.

An insider told Radar Online: "They've been dancing this dance for years now.”

"There was talk they'd get hitched on her 65th birthday, but that fell through. So Kris is determined to make it happen this time, for her as much as for the show," the mole revealed.

The mole added, "Of course, she'll want to make her wedding to Corey a highlight on The Kardashians – it should be a ratings winner, or so she thinks."

"She has the paperwork ready if Corey will only commit to it,” the mole claimed. “He keeps dragging his heels, however. He doesn't see why they need it. He likes the lifestyle and puts up with a lot but doesn't want to formalize things.”

"Besides, he counters that she changes her mind. In the past, they've agreed to getting married, but then she flip-flopped," they shared.

“Ultimately, Kris gets what she wants, but that doesn't mean Corey will enjoy being dragged down the aisle, especially as it's all about her and he won't have any input," concluded the source.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble have been dating since 2014, a year after her separation from husband Bruce Jenner and his transition to Caitlyn.