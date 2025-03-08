Bianca Censori getting 'serious cash' out of Kanye West as marriage crumbles

Kanye West’s second wife Bianca Censori is reportedly making the rapper pay up if he wants to make her ditch the divorce plans.

"It's not IF she leaves, it's when. Everyone has known that from the start, but it's now at a point where she's ready to walk. He's crossed too many lines and been so horrible," a source told Radar Online.

"She's been putting up with it all as a means to an end, to make a name for herself and build up a fortune,” the insider continued.

"Money is very much a motivator for her, so if Kanye wants to hold off this divorce, he needs to start throwing serious cash at her. Like, many millions,” they claimed.

The source claimed Ye wants to save his reputation and money both by preventing a divorce.

"If she divorces him, it will be a disaster for his image, so there's every reason for him to want to convince her to stop talking to lawyers,” the mole shared.

"The more money he offers, the longer she will stay, she's definitely in the power position and is out to milk as much as she can from him," they added.

The mole also claimed that the Carnival rapper is worth much less than the 2 billion he claims it to be.

"It's more like $400 million. And the word is they don't have a prenup, so Bianca could walk off with half. This could be a $200 million mistake for Kanye," they said.