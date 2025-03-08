Buckingham Palace sparks reactions with latest decision about Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace has sparked reactions from the royal fans after its latest decision regarding Kate Middleton.

The palace shared photos of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Queen Alexandra, and Duchess Sophie, but surprisingly excluded the future queen Kate Middleton from the tribute on International Women’s Day.

The palace said, “Today, on International Women’s Day, we are showcasing the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s.”

It added from Frances Sally Day’s photographs of Queen Victoria in the 1850s, to Dorothy Wilding’s portraits of a young Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, and Nigerian photographer Christina Ebenezer’s recent portraits of The Duchess of Edinburgh, female photographers have captured members of the Royal Family in their own unique ways since the artform began.

Reacting to the post, one royal fan said, “Where is Princess Catherine?”

Another commented, “I’m sad to see no Princess of Wales”

“Where is beautiful Kate,” the third said.

“Princess of Wales? mother of the future king? the one who brings the most popularity and visibility to the royal family in the world?,” questioned the fourth.

The fifth said, “Why was Princess Catherine not included???”