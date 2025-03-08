 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace sparks reactions with latest decision about Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton also issued an emotional statement after Buckingham Palace decision

By
Web Desk
|

March 08, 2025

Buckingham Palace sparks reactions with latest decision about Kate Middleton
Buckingham Palace sparks reactions with latest decision about Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace has sparked reactions from the royal fans after its latest decision regarding Kate Middleton.

The palace shared photos of Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Queen Alexandra, and Duchess Sophie, but surprisingly excluded the future queen Kate Middleton from the tribute on International Women’s Day.

The palace said, “Today, on International Women’s Day, we are showcasing the Royal Family’s longstanding support for female photographers which stretches back as far as the advent of photography in the mid-1800s.”

It added from Frances Sally Day’s photographs of Queen Victoria in the 1850s, to Dorothy Wilding’s portraits of a young Queen Elizabeth II in 1952, and Nigerian photographer Christina Ebenezer’s recent portraits of The Duchess of Edinburgh, female photographers have captured members of the Royal Family in their own unique ways since the artform began.

Reacting to the post, one royal fan said, “Where is Princess Catherine?”

Another commented, “I’m sad to see no Princess of Wales”

“Where is beautiful Kate,” the third said.

“Princess of Wales? mother of the future king? the one who brings the most popularity and visibility to the royal family in the world?,” questioned the fourth.

The fifth said, “Why was Princess Catherine not included???”

Blake Lively gets honest about latest movie amid legal spat
Blake Lively gets honest about latest movie amid legal spat
Prince William becomes target of wild conspiracy theory after Windsor Castle event
Prince William becomes target of wild conspiracy theory after Windsor Castle event
'Friends' alum David Schwimmer exposes Hollywood elites for their silence
'Friends' alum David Schwimmer exposes Hollywood elites for their silence
Katie Price shares major health update on her mother
Katie Price shares major health update on her mother
Kim Kardashian to rekindle flame with Pete Davidson: Source
Kim Kardashian to rekindle flame with Pete Davidson: Source
Jennifer Lopez forced to believe in Ben Affleck, Garner romance rumours: Source
Jennifer Lopez forced to believe in Ben Affleck, Garner romance rumours: Source
Finn Wolfhard announces release date for solo album 'Happy Birthday'
Finn Wolfhard announces release date for solo album 'Happy Birthday'
Britney Spears's antics can alienate sons forever: Report
Britney Spears's antics can alienate sons forever: Report