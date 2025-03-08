 
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost spark pregnancy rumours: Report

Scarlett Johansson shares a three-year-old son with husband Colin Jost

Web Desk
March 08, 2025

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are expected to welcome a new baby soon.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the Black Widow actress remained tight lipped about their first pregnancy until the birth of son Cosmo in August 2021.

Now, a source tipped that the diva could be hiding another baby bump.

Nonetheless, the source addressed, "Don't expect an announcement anytime soon,” adding, “Scarlett knows how to keep a secret.”

For those unversed, Colin Jost tied the knot with Scarlett Johansson in 2020.

This report comes after Colin admitted that once he got his hands dirty because his wife lost her ring.

He told E! News, “My wife actually lost her engagement ring,” and added that she thought she “accidentally threw it in the trash.”

“I looked through 12 dumpsters of trash,” he shared.

He didn’t find the ring in trash cans. However, he got a pleasant surprise when he got back home.

“I went back to the house and she said, ‘Oops! It was in my pocket,'” he recalled, joking: “It was a great day for me."

