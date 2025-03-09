Kate Middleton takes major step for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly taken a major step for her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after learning sweet lesson from Harry’s life.

According to a report by the Radar Online, having seen the struggles her brother-in-law faced as the "spare heir", the Princess of Wales has aimed to create a more balanced environment for her kids at home.

The outlet, citing royal insider claimed: "Although the royal couple embraces tradition, they aren't afraid to adapt and step away from strict protocols when the situation calls for it.”

The royal sources added, "William and Kate are dedicated to their children and prioritize family above all else. Their approach highlights what’s truly important, giving the kids the freedom to explore their interests and have a childhood that feels as normal as possible.”

The report added, "A key part of Kate's parenting philosophy is ensuring that Prince George, despite being the heir, doesn’t overshadow his siblings."